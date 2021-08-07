Ranveer Singh says 'dude no more' as he reacts to BFF Arjun Kapoor's latest photos; Find out why

In a surprising twist, , who often is a cheerleader for his best friend , asked him to stop posting photos on his social media handle after the 2 States actor dropped some glimpses from a shoot. Now, before you jump to any conclusions about the two best friends from Bollywood, let us tell you what happened. Arjun recently dropped photos from a shoot on his social media handle from a shoot in a dapper avatar. Seeing his handsome avatar, everyone including Ranveer was impressed.

In the photos shared by Arjun, he is seen clad in a well-fitted blue 3-piece suit with black leather shoes. The actor is seen flaunting his swag in formal attire at a shoot. Seeing the photos, the first one to react was Arjun's best friend, Ranveer. Ranveer could not resist Arjun's charm and hence, he wrote, "Bass yaar aur nahi," with a fire and heart emoticon. Hence, the cute comment from Ranveer was his way of showing love to his BFF's handsome avatar.

Take a look:

A while back, when restrictions related to COVID 19 lockdown were lifted by the state and Ranveer returned to Mumbai, he visited his best friend Arjun and the photos that surfaced the internet from their reunion went viral. The 'Bharat Milap', as they referred to it, seems to have left netizens in complete awe of their bond.

On the work front, Arjun will be seen next in Ek Villain Returns with , Tara Sutaria and John Abraham. On the other hand, Ranveer has a couple of films lined up including '83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Ki Kahani. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani was recently announced and it will also star , Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and with Ranveer. It will be directed by .

Also Read|Arjun Kapoor is 'followin' Ranveer Singh's story vibes today; Did you check their bromance yet?