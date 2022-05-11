Ranveer Singh says he is an 'admirer' of South superstar Mahesh Babu's craft

Ranveer Singh is one of the finest actors we have in our industry. The actor is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Fans absolutely cannot wait for it. In the movie, the actor is playing a father, and only after looking at the trailer, fans are eagerly waiting to see him play a dad on the silver screen with so much joy. In a recent interview, Ranveer opened up about the South industry and the ongoing debate about Bollywood and the regional film industry and expressed that he believes there is no ‘us vs them’. He also confessed that he is an admirer of South sensation Mahesh Babu.

In a recent chat with India Today, Ranveer opened up about the business of cinema. He expressed that he understands it is a commercial art and it is a business at the end of the day and added that when there is a film, be it from Bollywood or from the regional industry that redefines the number game and shatters records, it always calls for a celebration. He firmly said that he doesn’t look upon himself as the other. Ranveer emphasized it is not ‘them and us’ and that he looks at it as one whole.

“I have collaborated with my counterpart actors from the South, like Mahesh Babu. I watched Dhanush, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Tarak (Jr NTR), Mahesh Babu, and I am a great admirer of their craft. One of my favourite movies and filmmakers of all time are all the people who work in Chennai - Mani Ratnam, AR Rahman - they are all legends!” Thus, he affirmed that he has a huge amount of love and respect and reverence and he never sees it as the other. “I see it as one. It will never be 'us VS them' for me,” he concluded.

