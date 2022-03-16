Ranveer Singh says he & 'baba' Arjun Kapoor need to reunite onscreen; Reveals the movie name he has in mind

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor are not only on-screen acquaintances, but they also share a great bond of friendship in real life. Time and again, the duo’s adorable moments of bromance have proven their brother-like bond is here to stay. The two collaborated together for the 2014 blockbuster movie ‘Gunday’ and the audience fell in love with their friendship. Thus, it is only fair that the fans absolutely cannot wait for their next collaboration. Recently, in a Q and A session on Instagram, Ranveer answered this million-dollar question and won our hearts.

During the Q and A round, one of the fans eagerly asked Ranveer, “Do you miss your baby Arjun Kapoor?” Ranveer had the cutest response to this. He replied, “Immensely! @arjunkapoor I think we need to do a movie together. Babas Reloaded.” Haha, well, we absolutely cannot wait for Babas Reloaded and guarantee that we will be there in the theatre, first-day first show, as soon as the movie hits the screens!

Currently, Ranveer is in the United Kingdom to watch the prestigious premier league football. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranveer has a number of intriguing films in the works. The actor will next be seen in YRF's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, following his appearance in Kabir Khan's 83. He's also collaborating with Pooja Hegde on Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and Alia Bhatt on Karan Johar's forthcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shaban Azmi also play important roles in the film.

