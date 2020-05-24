Ranveer Singh says he sent selfies wearing hoodies to Zoya Akhtar in order to bag the role in Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh revealed during a live chat with Indian football player Sunil Chhetri that the blockbuster film Gully Boy will always be very special to him.

The Bollywood actor revealed during a live chat with Indian football player Sunil Chhetri that the blockbuster film Gully Boy will always be very special to him. Ranveer Singh candidly admits that he took selfies wearing hoodies and sent them to director Zoya Akhtar to bag the lead role in the film. Ranveer also adds that Zoya Akhtar narrated the film Gully Boy to him in Paris and how since then he made every effort to bag the role in the film. He further mentions how he used to keep telling the director that Murad's character was like a dream come true for him.

The Bollywood star also makes a candid confession as to how he was trying his best to convince Zoya Akhtar that he is the only actor who could pull off Murad's character. The Bajirao Mastani actor reveals that he wanted to play Murad, as it was one of the best characters written in films. The live chat with Ranveer Singh was an absolute delight for his fans. The kept sending a lot of love to the actor throughout the conversation. The Gully Boy star also gave a shout out to his co-stars from the film, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Varma as they made their presence felt during the live chat.

Ranveer Singh also talks about a fun story about the film Gully Boy. The actor says that till the film went on floors, the dialogue writer was not finalised and that had caused a lot of worry to him. But, finally, Ranveer admits that once Zoya Akhtar brought Vijay Maurya on board he was very relieved as the film's dialogues became the highlight of the story.

