Ranveer Singh says he was 'afraid', thought would be judged for his personal style

Ranveer Singh is one of the few actors in Bollywood who are unafraid of experimenting with unconventional styles, and pulling off quirky looks effortlessly. From bright printed outfits to rocking pleated skirts and edgy silhouettes, Ranveer is always up for pushing sartorial boundaries. His fashion sense is unique, and we love the confidence with which he pulls off every look, no matter how quirky or unconventional. In a recent interview, the actor talked about his personal style, and that he has always been ‘atrangi’.

In a recent interview with Esquire Singapore, Ranveer spoke about his personal style and that he likes to subvert and challenge conventions. He revealed that he has always been attracted to things that are avant-garde. He said that initially he held back on expressing himself authentically for fear of judgement. “As far as my personal style is concerned: I wasn’t always confident about expressing myself authentically as a celebrity, because I was afraid of being judged. I’d ask myself: What is an actor in the Indian film industry supposed to wear?” said Ranveer.

He added that he would conform and wear all the trends, whatever was on the mannequins and shop at popular high-street brands. “But I wasn’t always like that. Somewhere along the way in grappling with my newfound fame, I forgot who I’d always been—which is atrangi,”he said. He shared that even back in the third grade, he used to sport a Mohawk, which was unheard of back then. He always loved having fun with his appearance, and that he has always been a creative and expressive person.