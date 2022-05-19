Ranveer Singh says 'hello sexy' as Arjun Kapoor shares new PHOTOS in a black suit

Arjun Kapoor is one of the finest actors of our time. He has given some remarkable performances and carved his own place in the industry. The Gunday actor is very active on Instagram, where we can see glimpses of his life and personality. Speaking of which, a few hours back, Arjun decked up for a series of new photos and left netizens in awe. In the photos, he can be seen wearing a white shirt and a black blazer over it.

Sharing the photos, the Ishaqzaade actor captioned it: "B̶r̶o̶w̶n̶ most wanted munda. (Read: Kehti hai har kudi) Arjun’s fans were super impressed and they poured in their love. Arjun's BFF Ranveer Singh also loved the actor's dapper avatar and he dropped a comment that stole everyone's attention. He wrote: "Hi sexy hello sexy." Not just Ranveer, Bhumi Pednekar commented: "Lady Killer." Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani wrote: "Pop the collar, twist the cuff."

Check out Arjun Kapoor's PICS:

Recently, Arjun completed 10 years in the Bollywood industry, and to mark the special occasion, he conducted an “ask me anything” session with his fans on Instagram. During the session, one of his fans asked him, “When are you doing something again with your baba? We miss you and Ranveer together!!” In response, Arjun said, “Jaldi hi karenge kuch na kuch jordaar!! Lekin when I miss baba I just have nutella because it's the only thing sweeter than my Jordaar Jodi Daar.. As he only says apna time aayega!!!” To which, Ranveer reshared the post and wrote, “Mera Lala.. My baby buwoy." The actors last worked in Gunday (2014) with Priyanka Chopra.

On the work front, both Arjun and Ranveer have interesting films in their pipeline. Arjun will be seen next in Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria, The Lady Killer, and Kuttey. Whereas, Ranveer has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Cirkus, and the Hindi remake of Anniyan.

