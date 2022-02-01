Ranveer Singh says he's 'going through a phase' of doing family dramas: I've become more family-oriented

Ranveer Singh knocked it out of the park with Kabir Khan's 83 which released in theatres in December. The actor is now gearing up for his next film titled Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Not just Jayeshbhai, but the actor's next few films in the pipeline are big ticket family entertainers. From Rohit Shetty's Cirkus to Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Ranveer says he's keen on doing more family dramas.

In a recent chat with Mid-Day, the actor got candid about doing such family entertainers and why he's not leaning towards the usual action-packed films like his contemporaries. Elaborating on his plan, Ranveer said, "I’m going through a phase where I want to focus my energies on telling stories that can be received seamlessly by the widest spectrum of audience."

The actor added that he wants to be a part of films that he can enjoy watching with his parents and in-laws. Speaking about his conscious decision-making, Ranveer added, "I have become more family-oriented as a person, as the years have gone by. I’ve realised that my circle has become smaller. Right now, I cherish the films that I can watch with my in-laws, parents, and kids in the family."

Apart from his big-ticket entertainers, Ranveer also has Shankar’s remake of the blockbuster, Anniyan (2005). The actor recently finished the first season of his television game show titled The Big Picture.

Ranveer's Jayeshbhai Jordaar is slated for a 25 February theatrical release.

