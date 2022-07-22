Ranveer Singh says his post-pandemic appetite for prolific work has become insatiable: I’m so hungry for work

Ranveer Singh is one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. The 37-year-old actor has come a long way from his debut as a rom-com lead in Band Baaja Baaraat and has given Bollywood some of its highest-grossing box office successes, including period dramas Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat and masala entertainer Simmba. However, after the Covid-19 pandemic, he’s had two releases— cricket film 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, neither of which have been successful, but in which his performances received unanimous praise.

Talking about his work after the pandemic, the 37-year-old actor told Paper Magazine, “My post-pandemic appetite for prolific work has become insatiable,” he says. “I’m so hungry for work, to do, to give, to perform, to ideate, to create, to collaborate. I have a ravenous appetite for work, I’m doing 20 hours a day and I’m damn fucking happy about it.”

Ranveer recently hit headlines as he made his debut in the OTT world with British adventurer, writer, and television presenter Bear Grylls in Netflix's interactive special 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls'. In addition, it has been reported that he has recently bought a new property worth ₹119 Crore near Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat.

Ranveer Singh also celebrated his 37th birthday with wife Deepika Padukone in an undisclosed location.

On the work front, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor will be next seen in Ranveer will be seen next in Karan Johar's romantic-drama film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. He will also reunite with Rohit Shetty for Cirkus, alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma. It is officially adapted from Angoor (1982) which was based on Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors. The actor also has the Hindi remake of the hit 2005 Tamil movie, Anniya, which will release on 23rd December 2022.