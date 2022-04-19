Ranveer Singh says Jayeshbhai Jordaar will change the 'definition of heroism on screen'

The trailer of Ranveer Singh's upcoming film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is all set to release today. It is touted to be a social comedy, which features the Bajirao Mastani actor essaying the titular role of a Gujarati man. The movie will also star Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey, who will be making her Bollywood debut. It is directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is slated to release on May 13, 2022, worldwide and also features Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.

Now, in a recent chat with Mid-Day, the Gully Boy actor revealed that Jayeshbhai Jordaar will change the definition of heroism on screen. He said that he has relished being a part of the movie as it has pushed him into becoming a character with 'no reference point in Hindi cinema.' Ranveer also revealed that Jayeshbhai is not a typical hero and according to him, he is one of the most lovable heroes in the Hindi cinema.

The actor added, "Jayeshbhai will leave people with an important message in the most entertaining and hilarious fashion. Here, the hero is the most innocent and honest person you have met in a long time.” Talking about his character in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, he said that he is 'quick-witted and his heart is in the right place. Calling the script 'remarkable,' he said that films like these can't be found every day. "It is a celebration of human spirit that will fill you up from within," Singh said.

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, an adaptation of Shakespeare's play The Comedy Of Errors. He also has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Alia Bhatt.

