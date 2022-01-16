Ranveer Singh says ‘King will always be King’ as Virat Kohli quits Test captaincy; Alia Bhatt & others react

Saturday evening came as a big shock for the cricket fans as Virat Kohli announced that he will be stepping down as the captain of the Indian cricket team. Taking to his social media handles, Virat Kohli wrote about his decision to bring an end to his journey. Soon after Virat shared the news, many from cricket and film fraternities reacted to his decision. Among many, actor Ranveer Singh also responded to the cricketer and husband of Anushka Sharma.

The ‘83’ actor took to the comment section and said, “KING WILL ALWAYS BE KING” along with a crown emoticon. Television actor Nakuul Mehta also commented, "Thank you for your service! Made Indian Test Team the best touring team we have ever had." Shreevats Goswami wrote, “Entire country is proud of you baba.” Apart from them, several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty, Vaani Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Dabboo Ratnani, and others liked the post.

Announcing his decision, Virat wrote, “It’s been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction. I’ve done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it’s now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can’t do that, I know it’s not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team”.

He added, “I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and more importantly to all the teammates who bought into the vision I had for the team from day one and never gave up in any situation. You guys have made this journey so memorable and beautiful. To Ravi Bhai and the support group who were the engine behind this vehicle that moved us upwards in Test Cricket consistently, you all have played a massive role in bringing this vision to life. Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a Captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian Cricket forward”.