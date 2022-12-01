Ranveer Singh says ‘Meri na ghar pe nahin chalti hai, na office mein’ ahead of Cirkus Trailer release; VIDEO

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is one of those actors who has the ability to create an impact in people’s everyday lives via cinemas. He is one of the most streamlined actors in Bollywood and his magnetic energy has the charm to drive footfall at the theatres. Nowadays, he is busy promoting his upcoming film Cirkus which is slated to hit the theatres on December 23. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers of the film have announced that the trailer of Cirkus will be released on December 2 and it is evident that fans can’t keep calm. Ranveer Singh’s Instagram posts are evidence of the same.

What happens when YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani demands Rohit Shetty to show Cirkus trailer in advance? On Wednesday, a video went viral on social media wherein YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani demanded director Rohit Shetty and the core actors of the film Cirkus to unveil the trailer of the film prior to the trailer’s actual release date. In the video, Ashish can be seen roaming inside the office of Rohit Shetty. Soon, he walks onto the terrace of the office where he sees the cast of Cirkus playing a game of cricket. At the spot, he sees Ranveer Singh from a distance and demands him to show him the trailer, who answers, “Dekh bhai, meri na ghar pe nahi chalti hai, na office mein. Main aapko trailer nahi dekha sakta.” Afterwards, he asked Varun Sharma and Pooja Hedge who refuse to entertain his requests. Later, he talks to Johnny Lever who assures Ashish by saying that “Kamal ka trailer hai. Pagal ho jaoge.” Finally, toward the end of the fun-filled video, Ashish gets an opportunity to meet Rohit Shetty. Was he given a chance to watch the trailer? Have a look at the video below.