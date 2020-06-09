Ranveer Singh says the nineties era totally defines him

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh says he was always glued to nineties television shows while growing up, which has shaped him completely and that he followed everything of the nineties era.

"I am a nineties kid. Born in 1985, the nineties era is what defines me. Following everything from movies, music, pop culture, fashion, those are my formative years. Whatever you subscribe to, stays with you forever," Ranveer said.

The actor recalled the days he would sit in front of the TV, while other children played outside.

"I remember watching 'Zabaan Sambhalke', 'Dekh Bhai Dekh'! Basically, I am TV ka bachcha (kid), a product of television, a tv kid. When kids were outside, I was in front of the idiot box!" he added.

He's also watch epics like "Ramayan" and "Mahabharat".

90’s is the decade that defines me ! I love everything 90’s ! From films to fashion to music to pop culture ! Two of my absolute favourite movies from the 90’s are JUDWAA & RAJA BABU ! :) I nominate @aliabbaszafar and Baba @arjunk26 to share their favourites :) #90slove https://t.co/hWKFvyEqav — (@RanveerOfficial) May 14, 2020

"When I was not watching movies on VCR, I was watching Doordarshan. I remember waiting for 'Ramayan', 'Mahabharat' and 'Chhaya Geet'. It was like an event for me. I used to work backwards from the telecast time. That's the decade for me. I used to watch TV all the time, non-stop, which included WWF. Even when mom was watching 'Santa Barbara' and 'The Bold And The Beautiful', I was totally hooked."

Now , Ranveer currently awaits the release of his upcoming film "83" , the much-awaited sports drama narrating the story of India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983. In the film directed by Kabir Khan, the actor will be essaying the role of former Indian captain Kapil Dev.

Credits :IANS

