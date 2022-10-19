Ranveer Singh says the sweetest thing to Alia Bhatt as she completes 10 years in film industry
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be sharing screen space for the second time in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
Alia Bhatt has completed 10 years in the film industry today, the 19th of October. Over the years, Alia has proven her acting skills in several movies like Highway, Raazi, Udta Punjab, and Gangubai Kathiawadi among others. On this special occasion, today, Alia took to her social media space and thanked her fans, peers, and well-wishers for all the love and support. Among many other celebrities, Ranveer Singh also took to the comments section of her post and wrote the sweetest words for his Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star. Read on to know more.
Ranveer Singh reacts to Alia Bhatt’s post
Earlier today, Alia took to her Instagram space and wrote a sweet note as she uploaded a refreshing selfie. The note read, “10 years today (sun emoji) …and I am so so grateful .. EVERY SINGLE DAY!!! .. I promise to be better - dream deeper - work harder !!!!! thank you for the magic (sun emojis) love love and only love (red heart emoji)”.
Within no time, her post was flooded with likes and comments. Ranveer also took to the comments and shared his adorable reaction as she wrote, "lucky to have been a small part of this journey with you (slew of emojis) more love, more life, more blessings.” For the unversed, Alia and Ranveer first shared screen space in the 2019 movie Gully Boy. They will be collaborating once again in Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
Take a look:
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s work fronts
Apart from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Ranveer will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde.
Alia, on the other hand, has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. She will also be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone where she will share screen space with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.
ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif's cutest revelation: 'Vicky calls me his panic button'