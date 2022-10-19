Ranveer Singh says the sweetest thing to Alia Bhatt as she completes 10 years in film industry

Alia Bhatt has completed 10 years in the film industry today, the 19 th of October. Over the years, Alia has proven her acting skills in several movies like Highway, Raazi, Udta Punjab, and Gangubai Kathiawadi among others. On this special occasion, today, Alia took to her social media space and thanked her fans, peers, and well-wishers for all the love and support. Among many other celebrities, Ranveer Singh also took to the comments section of her post and wrote the sweetest words for his Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star. Read on to know more.

Earlier today, Alia took to her Instagram space and wrote a sweet note as she uploaded a refreshing selfie. The note read, “10 years today (sun emoji) …and I am so so grateful .. EVERY SINGLE DAY!!! .. I promise to be better - dream deeper - work harder !!!!! thank you for the magic (sun emojis) love love and only love (red heart emoji)”.

Within no time, her post was flooded with likes and comments. Ranveer also took to the comments and shared his adorable reaction as she wrote, "lucky to have been a small part of this journey with you (slew of emojis) more love, more life, more blessings.” For the unversed, Alia and Ranveer first shared screen space in the 2019 movie Gully Boy. They will be collaborating once again in Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

