Ranveer Singh says versatility is what he admires most when it comes to work: I’m just getting started

Ranveer Singh is one of the most talented and promising actors in the film industry. Ever since he made his debut as a rom-com lead Band Baaja Baaraat, the actor has been treating his fans with versatile roles. Be it period dramas like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat or masala entertainer Simmba, the actor proved his versatility with every role. Infact, his last two films - 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar did not perform well on box-office, but his performances received unanimous praise. Meanwhile, in an interview, the actor opened up about that one thing he admires most when it comes to work.

Talking to Paper Magazine, Ranveer said the one thing he aims for when it comes to his work is range; versatility is what he admires most in the craft, and he has picked roles accordingly. “I’m just getting started,” he says. “For the past 10 years I’ve only been learning, I’ve been collecting the tools of my craft. Let’s just say I’ve accumulated enough to fill my tool kit, it’s now ready. I’m ready,” he said.

Ranveer recently hit headlines as he made his debut in the OTT world with British adventurer, writer, and television presenter Bear Grylls in Netflix's interactive special 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls'. In addition, it has been reported that he has recently bought a new property worth ₹119 Crore near Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat.

On the work front, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor will be next seen in Ranveer will be seen next in Karan Johar's romantic-drama film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. He will also reunite with Rohit Shetty for Cirkus, alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma. It is officially adapted from Angoor (1982) which was based on Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors. The actor also has the Hindi remake of the hit 2005 Tamil movie, Anniya, which will release on 23rd December 2022.