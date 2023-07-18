Ranveer Singh says working with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was 'huge deal': It was surreal

Actor Ranveer Singh who was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus is gearing up for his next release Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Ranveer is working with director Karan Johar for the first time and is also reuniting with his Gully boy co-star Alia Bhatt. At a recent promotional event, Ranveer Singh shared his experience of working alongside legendary actor Dharmendra in Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer Singh on working with Dharmendra in RRKPK

Ranveer Singh was present at an event in Delhi on Tuesday, along with Alia Bhatt to promote his upcoming film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actor opened up about his feelings on collaborating with the cinema icon Dharmendra in the film. Ranveer shared an anecdote from the first day he shot with the veteran actor.

He said, “I definitely had a moment on the first day I shot with Dharam ji. I was taking my moment before the scene started, it was a face-to-face shot with him, I was just processing the scene, and they said roll, camera and I looked up to begin the performance and that’s where it hit me, and I was like Ohh my God!!”

Ranveer added, “It was Dharmendra and I had to very quickly collect myself and perform because action has been called, but I definitely had a moment; it was very very surreal to be sharing screen space with such a legend of our cinema. A huge deal for me, I’ve grown up watching him, so it was like straight out of your fantasy.”

Singh also said that he had created memories on the sets of the film that he would cherish forever. “What should we say about Dharam ji, he is like a walking talking ball of love, he is all heart, he is so emotional. Now I am remembering that we have really created some memories while making this film which I will always cherish. What a great honor, what a great privilege and what a wonderful thing to have collaborated with such a fine artist.”

At the event, Ranveer and Alia also unveiled the third song Ve Kamleya from the album of Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It is a romantic track sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. The music has been composed by Pritam while Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics.

Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is scheduled to release in theaters on July 28, 2023.

