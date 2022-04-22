Ranveer Singh says ‘WOW’ as wifey Deepika Padukone shares her artistic photos online; Seen yet?

Deepika Padukone is ruling social media and there is no denying that as her social media handle is full of unique posts. Keeping up with the trajectory, the ‘Piku’ actress shared a series of pictures online. Deepika dropped some artistic shots wherein she was seen dressed head-to-toe in a high-end brand. The actress put out the unique monochrome pictures from her outing and Ranveer Singh, as always, was impressed by his wife’s post.

The actor couldn’t stop gushing over his wifey Deepika’s post and rushed to the comment section. He wrote, “WOW” with a surprising emoticon on the post. For those unaware, the power couple of Bollywood tied the knot in a private ceremony at Lake Como in Italy in 2018 after dating for six years. Coming back to Deepika’s post, apart from Ranveer, fans and followers also dropped compliments on the actress. “Stunning as always,” one of the fans said. Another one commented, “You are Just an icon of beauty”.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan. She will now entertain her fans in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Apart from this, she has The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

Whereas, Ranveer Singh will next appear in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt. He also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar in the pipeline. The film will also star Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah. The social comedy drama is slated to hit the theatres on May 13.

