Ranveer Singh seems to miss his vacation time with Deepika Padukone as he shares unseen photos from his trips

Ranveer Singh recently took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos from his past vacations.

Earlier this year, and spent Valentine's Day in a private destination. While the actors refused to reveal their whereabouts, they shared a few pictures from their international trip. With the stars locked down in their Mumbai home, like several Bollywood stars, Ranveer took some time out to revisit a vacation he previously took and shared a couple of photos on his social media account. Although it doesn't seem like the photos were taken from the same vacation as DeepVeer's trip earlier this year, it was evident that the actor is missing the outdoors.

In one of the pictures that Ranveer shared as a post, the Gully Boy star is seated beside the shore, soaking up the sun as he stares into the horizon. The actor sports a headband and appears to be lost in his thoughts while the camera captures his silence. In another picture, Ranveer appears to be taking a break from a swimming session.

Check out the photos below:

Ranveer has been practicing social distancing with Deepika for two months now. The actor has been enjoying his time relishing Deepika's cooking, working out and interacting with fans on Instagram. The actor recently joined Sunil Chettri for an Instagram Live session where he revealed that he wooed Deepika with flowers.

"All the young gentlemen who have tuned in to this live chat, yeh hota hai patana (this is how you impress a girl). I knew she loved flowers. Six months into dating I knew she was the one, and I wanted her to be mine for life. I was very diligent about courting her, and I would make ridiculously compressed trips to go and meet her when she was shooting somewhere else," he said.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh reveals how wife Deepika Padukone is a guide to him; calls her more evolved and matured​

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×