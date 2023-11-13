Ranveer Singh sells two luxury Mumbai apartments for 15 Crore; Here's what we know

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, known for hits like Simmba, has reportedly sold two of his luxury apartments in Mumbai following the success of his recent film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Let's find out the details and the reported price at which they were sold.

Ranveer Singh sells his apartments in Mumbai

According to a report from Moneycontrol, Ranveer Singh has sold two of his luxury apartments in Mumbai on the Western Express Highway. The combined price of the two properties is a whopping Rs. 15.25 crore as per reports. They are located on the 43rd floor of the Oberoi Exquisite in the city's Goregaon East region. It is situated near the Oberoi Mall on the express highway. Reportedly, the flats occupy 1,324 square feet of space and have six parking areas. The website states that the actor received a stamp duty of 45.75 lakh for each flat and it was old to someone from the same housing area. The deal was finalized on November 6.

Last year, Singh bought a quadruplex in Bandra West for 119 crore.

Ranveer Singh's work front

Ranveer's recent release was Karan Johar's romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film also starred Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi and it turned out to be a critical and commercial success. It marked KJo's return to director's chair after nearly seven years. Singh will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's action cop film Singham Again. He is also portraying the titular role in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. The franchise earlier featured Shah Rukh Khan playing the lead. The Bajirao Mastani star is expected to start shooting for the film next year and it will release in 2024.

Recently, the actor also appeared with his wife Deepika Padukone on Koffee with Karan season 8.

