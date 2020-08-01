Ranveer Singh sends the internet into a meltdown as he shares handsome and charming PHOTOS

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share a couple of photos that left all his fans excited. The handsome Jayeshbhai Jordaar star shared several photos including a few throwbacks with Arjun Kapoor from Gunday sets.

Actor has been making the use of lockdown to spend time at home with wife . Often while working out, Ranveer used to go live on Instagram with his fans to know about their well being amid the global COVID 19 pandemic. However, it seems that Ranveer’s weekend began with a photo-sharing spree and it surely was a treat for all his fans. The handsome Jayeshbhai Jordaar star in on a photo sharing spree since last night and his fans seem to be loving it.

From throwback photos of a concert in Milan to the goofy photo with Gunday co-star to stunning and handsome photos in a tuxedo for a photoshoot, Ranveer dropped several stunning clicks on social media. Along with this, he even shared recent photos including a cool selfie in a red vest with a ponytail. However, the click that seems to have sent the fans into a frenzy was the one where a shirtless Ranveer was seen flaunting his toned and chiselled abs.

In the selfie, Ranveer was seen clad in a red vest with a cute expression on his face that seems to have left several of his close friends in awe. With the photo, he asked fans what their favourite ‘chilli pepper’s track was?’ Another photo had a caption, “I want to break free.” Ranveer even tagged the music band, Queen, in the post.

Here are Ranveer Singh’s photos:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Ranveer often shared photos with Deepika and fans loved their PDA too. On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Kabir Khan’s sports drama that also stars Deepika Padukone. In the film, Ranveer will be seen as Kapil Dev while Deepika will be playing his wife Romi Dev. The release of the film was postponed owing to the COVID 19 lockdown. Apart from this, Ranveer also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films and is slated to release on October 2, 2020.

