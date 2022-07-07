Ranveer Singh sends 'love and energy' to MS Dhoni as he celebrates his birthday with Sakshi Dhoni; WATCH

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is still massively popular among all around the world, celebrates his 41st birthday today, July 7. Ever since social media platforms are buzzing with posts about him. He is currently in the United Kingdom with his wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva. Recently, he also was seen enjoying tennis at the ongoing Wimbledon 2022. The cricketer rang his birthday and kickstarted the celebrations with a get-together at his residence. She also shared a video to show a glimpse of Dhoni celebrating his birthday.

In the video, Dhoni is seen standing in front of a table of cakes and was seen cutting his cakes. “Happy Bday!” she wrote along with a heart emoticon. In the background, one can see the cricketer standing behind a pretty gold banner that read: "Happy Birthday Mahi." He is seen looking as dapper as ever as he sported a jacket and pant combo. Soon after, many stars commented on the post, Ranveer Singh, who shares a close bond with Dhoni wrote: "Love you, Mahi ! happiest birthday to you! Love and energy!" while, Sophie Choudry added: "Happy happy bday to the GOAT!! Big hug Mahi @mahi7781." TV actor Karan Tacker also commented: "Hey! Happy bday the one and the only!" Bipasha Basu, Stebin Ben, Guru Randhawa and others also sent love to the cricketer.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni was last seen in action during the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League. On the work front, Ranveer will be seen next in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, which is slated to release in the cinemas on 10 February 2023. He also has Rohit Shetty's directorial Cirkus and the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, Anniyan in the pipeline.

