Ranveer Singh sends positive vibes to fans as he goes live during lockdown; Says ‘We all are in this together’

Ranveer Singh, who is practising self quarantine just like all of us, asks friends not to lose hope and stay healthy in this crisis situation.

With the lockdown prevailing in India for over a month now in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak, the entertainment industry has come to a halt across the country. After all, the shootings and movie releases have been indefinitely suspended in India. However, the lockdown hasn’t stopped the celebrities from connecting with their fans. In fact, celebrities are making sure to connect with the fans in this crisis situation. While several celebrities have been going live on social media during the lockdown, joining them is who recently connected with his fans to spread some positive vibes.

The Padmaavat star who spoke about the ongoing crisis and called it an emotionally difficult time. However, Ranveer urged the fans to lose hope, stay safe and healthy. He further asked the fans to be optimistic just like him and look at the positive side of everything. Calling the COVID 19 outbreak unprecedented, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor assured the fans that we are all together in this.

“It’s been a very difficult couple of weeks, emotionally difficult. Turbulent times with everything that is going on in the world. To all my friends & fans stay safe, hang in there, stay healthy. Sending you love, positive vibes & good energy. I’m always an optimist, I like to look at the bright side of things. I always like to stay positive in any situation that life throws up. To be honest, this is unprecedented. We all are in this together and I believe that on the other side of this we’ll come out with more compassion,” Ranveer had stated in the Instagram live session.

Talking about the work front, Ranveer has some interesting movies in his kitty which includes YRF’s upcoming project Jayesbhai Jordaar and ’s upcoming multi-starrer period drama Takht.

