Ranveer Singh serves a stylish all-black look as he gets spotted at the Mumbai airport; See PICS

Ranveer Singh, the celebrated Bollywood actor is totally busy in his career with a handful of promising projects in his kitty. The talented actor is set to release his ambitious project Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, the upcoming family entertainer this July. Ahead of the grand release of the Karan Johar directorial, Ranveer Singh is back in Mumbai city, after his foreign trip. As per the reports, the popular star is now set to focus solely on the promotions of the film.

Ranveer Singh serves a stylish all-black look at the airport

The young crowd puller of Bollywood, who was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of June 5, Wednesday, looked simply stylish in his all-black look. Ranveer Singh served major airport fashion goals in a black leather jacket, which he paired with a matching black t-shirt and a pair of joggers. The Baiju Bawra actor completed his look with a black cap, face mask, contrasting white sneakers, and a pair of sunglasses. As always, Ranveer Singh greeted the paparazzi photographers and his fans who were present at the airport, before entering his car.

Check out Ranveer Singh's recent airport pictures, below:

