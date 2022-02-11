Ranveer Singh set to play in All-Star NBA game with Machine Gun Kelly in Cleveland

Ranveer Singh has proven his prowess in acting by choosing to be a part of rich content-driven and lucrative ventures. From 'Band Baaja Baarat,' 'Lootera,' 'Padmaavat,' 'Gully Boy,' he has delivered some mind-blowing performances and established him as a top actor. Now, the star is all set to venture into the field of sports. Ranveer Singh, being the basketball aficionado he is, is all set to fly out to Cleveland and be a part of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game!

In a recent live session, as the megastar talked about his life in general, he shared this life update with his fans. He exclaimed, “I am going to Cleveland, Ohio for the NBA All-Star weekend and I’m going to be participating in the All-Star game.” He hilariously added, “I don’t know what I’m going to do. I’ve read the list, the roster of both the teams, and there are [some] very serious players.” Then he went on to talk about the celebs who are going to be a part of the game. He even excitedly informed that rapper Machine Gun Kelly is on his team. He confessed that this was ‘like bucket list stuff’ for him.

For the unversed, in last year September Ranveer Singh was appointed as the NBA Brand Ambassador for India by the US National Basketball Association. For the All-Star Celebrity Game, Ranveer will be teaming with celebs such as Quavo, Jack Harlow, Machine Gun Kelly, Anuel, and Tiffany Haddish. The actor will team up with the likes of comedian Tiffany Haddish, rappers Anuel, Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow, and Quavo.

