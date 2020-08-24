Ranveer Singh sets the internet on fire with his charming monochrome selfies; See Pic

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram account and shared a collage of his selfies, and it’s too hard to miss.

is quite active on social media, and the actor always graces his fans and followers with pictures of himself, his workout videos, and throwback pictures of himself and wifey . Apart from this the actor also often goes live on his Instagram account amid his workout sessions and interacts with his fans. He’s managed to capture the attention of his fans with every post of his, and now, the actor took to his social media account once again and uploaded a collage of his selfies that highlights his features.

Taking to Instagram account, the actor uploaded a monochrome collage of selfies that highlighted his features. This post will surely make your heart skip a beat because that’s how flawless the actor looks. He captioned his post saying, “the gram made me do it.” Barely four hours since the actor uploaded this picture, and it already has more than 175k likes. The actor’s comment section is filled with hearts from fans who cannot get enough of the actor. A fan commented, “Uff those collarbones,” alongside heart emoticons.

Here is Ranveer Singh's post:

Prior to the monochrome post, the actor uploaded a jawdropping picture of himself starring into the distance looking more dapper than ever. Meanwhile, when MS Dhoni announced his retirement, the actor penned a heartfelt post to the famed cricketer alongside a series of throwback pictures. On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film has been postponed for now due to the ongoing pandemic cause by COVID-19.

