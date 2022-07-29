Ranveer Singh to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who bought expensive properties in Mumbai

Bollywood actors are known for their luxurious lifestyles. From driving expensive cars to wearing designer clothes, the stars are known to do it all. Well, there is yet another thing which is their expensive properties. Many Bollywood celebrities own expensive bungalows and flats in Mumbai. From Ranveer Singh to Shilpa Shetty, check out the list of celebrities who own expensive properties in Mumbai.

Ranveer Singh

Actor Ranveer Singh has bought a sea-view quadruplex flat in a premium residential tower at Bandstand in Mumbai for Rs 119 crore. A firm named, Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP, in which actor Ranveer Singh and his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani are directors, has bought the apartment from Enorm Nagpal Realty LLP and paid total stamp duty worth Rs 7.13 crore for the transaction that has been concluded through two separate agreements. The apartment, which is spread across the 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th floors of the tower, has a total of 11,266 sq ft of carpet area and a 1,300 sq ft exclusive terrace. The deal is valued at over 1 lakh per sq ft, in line with the ongoing property rates in the vicinity.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s lavish lifestyle is not hidden from anyone. The actress owns a luxurious pad with her businessman hubby that has plush interiors. The property includes balconies and a massive garden with expensive wheels. The Raj Mahal also has a vast hall with a mansion-like feel to it. The house is worth Rs 100 crore, approx.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor often takes to his Instagram handle to share pictures of his gorgeous house. Shahid’s beautiful sea view house has exquisite accessories and a wooden deck with breathtaking views of the beach waves. However, they have now moved to their new place in Worli. The cost of the house is Rs 30 crore.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is yet another actor who lives in a plush location. His house is located in the colony Prime Beach. Even his house has a view of the Arabian Sea and costs around Rs 80 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan

He is called King Khan for a reason. His bungalow Mannat is one of the most popular destinations in Mumbai. He has a beautiful sea-facing home in Bandra named Mannat, and it costs a whopping Rs 200 crore.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan: When Shah Rukh Khan quipped ‘Alia Bhatt is dating everyone’