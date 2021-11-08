Ranveer Singh shares an adorable selfie with his grandfather and it is all about unconditional love

by Ranpreet Kaur   |  Published on Nov 08, 2021 12:08 PM IST  |  2.4K
   
Ranveer Singh shares an adorable selfie with his grandfather and it is all about unconditional love
Ranveer Singh shares an adorable selfie with his grandfather and it is all about unconditional love
Advertisement

Ranveer Singh is an actor who loves to wear his hard on sleeves. He doesn’t miss out on a chance to express his love for his close ones and his mushy posts are a real treat for the fans. From posting mushy posts for his ladylove Deepika Padukone to go out loud to penning sweet notes for his favourites, Ranveer Singh’s Instagram posts have it all. However, his recent post on social media is winning hearts for a different reason.

The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor, who is quite active on social media, sent the internet into a meltdown as he shared an adorable picture with his maternal grandfather. In the pic, which was a selfie, Ranveer was seen nailing his red jacket and was all smiles as his grandfather held on to him. It was indeed an adorable pic and we can’t get enough of Ranveer’s grandfather’s flawless smile. Interestingly, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor had captioned the image with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s post:

Ranveer Singh's post

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranveer, who was last seen in Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi, is currently shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. The movie, which is being helmed by Karan Johar, marks Ranveer’s second collaboration with Alia after Gully Boy. Besides, he will also be seen in movies like ’83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and Karan Johar’s much talked about period drama Takht.

Advertisement

Credits: Ranveer Singh's Instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All