Ranveer Singh shares an adorable selfie with his grandfather and it is all about unconditional love
The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor, who is quite active on social media, sent the internet into a meltdown as he shared an adorable picture with his maternal grandfather. In the pic, which was a selfie, Ranveer was seen nailing his red jacket and was all smiles as his grandfather held on to him. It was indeed an adorable pic and we can’t get enough of Ranveer’s grandfather’s flawless smile. Interestingly, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor had captioned the image with heart emoticons.
Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s post:
Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranveer, who was last seen in Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi, is currently shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. The movie, which is being helmed by Karan Johar, marks Ranveer’s second collaboration with Alia after Gully Boy. Besides, he will also be seen in movies like ’83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and Karan Johar’s much talked about period drama Takht.