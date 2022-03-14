Ranveer Singh shares glimpse of exciting day at match with 'gracious' Bella Hadid: Great to see the Gunners

Since his childhood, Ranveer Singh has been a huge football afficianado. Ranveer has been seen doing it all for his passion of the game, from rooting for his beloved EPL team, Arsenal, to moving to a new nation to play in the premier leagues. Currently, the ace actor is in the United Kingdom to watch the grand premier league football. Just a few minutes ago, he shared some priceless pictures on Instagram of his exciting day at the stadium with his gorgeous friend, the world-renowned model Bella Hadid.

In the pictures, Ranveer could be seen having an absolute blast. From these pics, we could see his excitement and happiness clear as a day. Oh, and it goes without saying, his outfit of the day was just too good and must have turned heads out there! He also shared a sweet picture with the beautiful Bella Hadid, both smiling bright for the camera. Along with the picture, Ranveer wrote, “Full power! Great to see the Gunners firing at the magnificent Emirates Stadium #coyg #gunners Along with my beautiful friend, cheering loud & proud, reppin’ the red & white..the very gracious @bellahadid @arsenal @lcfc @premierleague @plforindia #ARSLEI." As soon as he uploaded the pictures, they went viral. Fans and industry colleagues from all over showered their love on the post.

Check Ranveer's post:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranveer has a number of intriguing films in the works. He will next be seen YRF's Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He's also collaborating with Pooja Hegde on Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and Alia Bhatt on Karan Johar's forthcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shaban Azmi also play important roles in the film.

