Ranveer Singh shares a glimpse of his two contrasting ‘Monday Moods’ and both will make you feel relatable

Ranveer Singh is one of the popular stars in Bollywood. The Jayeshbhai Jordaar star began his Monday on a charged up note as he shared two different moods with fans.
8863 reads Mumbai
Ranveer Singh shares a glimpse of his two contrasting 'Monday Moods' and both will make you feel relatable
Actor Ranveer Singh began a new week by sharing his two different and distinct moods with his fans on social media. Just a day back, Ranveer went on a spree of sharing throwback photos on social media and left everyone in awe. From on set photos with best friend Arjun Kapoor to his concert trip photos, Ranveer had dropped sweet treats on the weekend for fans to swoon over. Once again, keeping up with that trend, Singh shared two different photos on social media, expressing his Monday mood with it. 

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer first shared a photo of himself in a miffed mood from photoshoot. In the black and white photo, Ranveer is seen clad in a formal white suit. As he looked at the camera, he made a perplexed expression. By sharing this throwback photo on Monday, Singh related it to Monday mood. Another photo that Ranveer shared on his Instagram story featured the Jayeshbhai Jordaar star in a lazy mood. The handsome star was seen flaunting his shirtless look in the same. 

With his hair flowing all over his face, the other photo oozed a chill vibe in contrast to the other Monday mood photo that Ranveer had shared. One of the photos was captioned as, “Monday got me like #mondaymood.” Seeing both the photos of the handsome and charming star, fans were impressed and could relate to both his moods in them. 

Here are Ranveer Singh’s latest photos:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Monday got me like #mondaymood

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Ranveer spent his time with wife Deepika Padukone at home. From working out together to sharing adorable photos, Ranveer and Deepika kept lighting up the internet with their lockdown shenanigans. Now, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen as Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s ‘83 with Deepika. Apart from it, Ranveer also has a Yash Raj Films production Jayeshbhai Jordaar. 

Anonymous 14 minutes ago

Attention seeking sickness , his wife and himself have got big case of it

