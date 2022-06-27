Ranveer Singh shares a handsome selfie in classy shades; Fan says 'Sir sunglasses dedo'

Ranveer Singh is one of the most talented and promising actors in the film industry. Currently, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor has been hitting headlines, and rightly so, as he is all set to make his debut in the OTT world with British adventurer, writer, and television presenter Bear Grylls. In 2021, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the actor will be teaming up with Bear Grylls, for an action-packed adventure. Now Ranveer is is all set to make his OTT debut in a few days with Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls and we are absolutely cannot keep calm.

Ranveer is also super active on his Instagram and often treats his fans with his gorgeous pictures and selfies. Today was no different, as he shared a handsome selfie on his Instagram and made us swoon over him. In the selfie, Ranveer looked HOT! He had his chest on display in his black vest and olive green jacket. The playful smirk on his face only added to the charm. He also completed the look with classy shades that everyone seemed to love. Along with the picture, he just added an alien emoji as the caption. The picture went viral in seconds as fans and industry colleagues poured in their love.

Take a look at Ranveer's selfie:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar which also starred Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak in the lead. Apart from this, Ranveer will be seen next in Karan Johar's romantic-drama film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. It is scheduled for theatrical release on 10 February 2023.

He will also reunite with Rohit Shetty Cirkus, alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma. It is officially adapted from Angoor (1982) which was based on Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors. The actor also has the Hindi remake of the hit 2005 Tamil movie, Anniya, which will release on 23rd December 2022.

