Ranveer Singh shares he had a poster of Hulk Hogan on his wall during childhood; Remembers when WWF was life

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Ranveer Singh shared a childhood picture of him posing like wrestler Hulk Hogan revealing his Monday mood.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a nation-wide lockdown began in India in the month of March and has been extended till May 31st. Since then Bollywood celebrities have been sharing their quarantine routines and indulging in some good home-cooked meals and varied activities. Not just that, celebrities have also been giving a glimpse of indulgent food they have been tucking into and treating fans with the titbit of their quarantine period. Among all, is spending his quarantine period with wife at home. From commenting on DP's pics to posting some hilarious and amazing photos and videos, the Gully Boy actor has his social media game on point.

Recently, Ranveer shared his love for a WWF wrestler Hulk Hogan. Sharing a throwback picture, where we can see Ranveer posing like Hulk Hogan beside the wrestler's poster, the Gully Boy actor wrote, “Whatcha gonna do, when Hulkamania runs wild on you!” #mondayfeeling throw it way back to when #WWF was life had a poster on my wall of The Immortal @hulkhogan." Not only this, but the Padmaavat actor even shared his current look where he is showing off his built-up body in a shirtless avatar where he just looks like the amazing wrestler.

(Also Read: Ranveer Singh is back at trolling Deepika Padukone, this time for her throwback photo with Aamir Khan)

For the uninitiated, Hulk Hogan, is an American retired professional wrestler, actor, television personality, entrepreneur, and musician. According to IGN, Hogan is "the most recognized wrestling star worldwide and the most popular wrestler of the 1980s".

Check out Ranveer Singh's post and picture here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Gully Boy co-starring and the movie has received loads of accolades for touching upon a different side of Mumbai and bringing it alive on screen. The actor also has '83 coming in, however, the movie is postponed for now, owing to the Coronavirus lockdown, and we are hoping to see him back in action real soon. Apart from that, we will also see him in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and 's Takht starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×