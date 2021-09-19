Ranveer Singh shares his fanboy moment as Dharmendra begins shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

We all already know that the shooting of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has begun in Mumbai. keeps giving us glimpses from the sets on his Instagram stories. Even keeps posting pictures from the sets to tease the fans and get their excitement levels high and the recent picture that the actor posted will surely take your excitement to another level. It looks like veteran actor Dharmendra has begun shooting for the movie and Singh has posted a picture of his vanity van.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Ranveer Singh posted the picture of the door of the vanity van. On the door, a printout with Dharamji written on it was stuck on the door. Even Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani too was written on it. Sharing this picture, Ranveer wrote, “IYKYK” that is an abbreviation for If you know you know. In this movie, Ranveer Singh is cast opposite Alia Bhatt and they will be joined by Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. It looks like Ranveer is quite excited to share the screen space with Dharmendra and cannot wait to begin shooting with him.

Take a look:

According to Etimes, Dharmendra will not be stepping in the film in Mehboob Studios where Ranveer was shooting for the past few days. Karan has reportedly moved the sets of the film from Mehboob Studios to Powai. A source close to the film informed ETimes that the set in Powai is a beautiful spectacle and a major chunk of the film will be shot there.

In a previous chat with ETimes, Dharmendra spoke about working with Ranveer Singh and and heaped praises on the actors. He said, “Ranveer looks so natural in all his films. Bada hi pyaara ladka hai. Whenever we bump into each other at a function, woh aake mere paas baith jaata hai. Likewise, Alia is also brilliant with her work.” Dharmendra also spoke about working with Jaya Bachchan in Guddi and said, “During that film, she would always say, ‘Dharam ji main fan hoon aap ki. And I can say that she was a genuine fan,” he said. The veteran star also said Shabana is such a fine artist. I remember we were to work in a film called Bichhoo, but unfortunately the Sai Paranjpye-directorial couldn’t complete. Ab iss film mein poori bhadaas nikaal lenge”.

