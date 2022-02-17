Ranveer Singh shares his in-flight shenanigans enroute Cleveland for NBA All-Star Celebrity game; WATCH

Ranveer Singh is an icon. Be it the acting department or the fashion department, his game is always too strong. Want to know a fun fact about Ranveer? He is a huge basketball aficionado. Want to know another amazing fact about Ranveer? Currently, he is flying to Cleveland, USA to be a part of NBA All-Star Celebrity game. Yep, Ranveer always go big. A while ago, he shared an excited video of himself in his flight and let us tell you, his excitement rubbed off on us.

In the video that Ranveer posted on his Instagram, you could see the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor seen enjoying himself and dancing on his flight with his glass of beverage. The lighting was dim, perfect for a comfortable flight. Oh, and did we talk about Ranveer’s flight look? Disclaimer: The look is not for the faint-hearted! Ranveer wore all things black and LV and looked incredibly handsome. Making edgy the core concept yet again, Ranveer wore a bomber leather jacket by LV that also bore NBA’s logo.He also wore a black beanie that just suited him all too well. What can we say, the man knows how to dress up!

Check Ranveer's stories HERE

For the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, the actor is set to team up with the likes of comedian Tiffany Haddish, rappers Anuel, Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow, and Quavo. Sharing his excitement in one of his Instagram lives, Ranveer had confessed that this was ‘like bucket list stuff’ for him.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh can't contain his excitement for NBA, shares PIC in a super funky look