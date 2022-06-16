Ranveer Singh shares his review of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra trailer; Calls it 'Unprecedented'

Wednesday has been a super eventful day as Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra’s trailer got released. It was only on Tuesday that Alia and Ranbir dropped a special video message for their fans to stay tuned for the trailer and now it is finally out. The trailer, of course, gained a lot of attention and love from fans and industry colleagues alike. Just a while ago, we noticed Ranveer Singh’s sweet comment and we went ‘aww’. Are you ready to eat?

Being super impressed with the trailer and getting excited, Ranveer dropped a very cute comment. He wrote, “Unprecedented! Bravo!” Apart from Ranveer, industry colleagues such as Bhumi Pednekar, Riteish Deshmukh and others expressed their love for the upcoming movie as well.

Ranveer Singh showers love on Brahmastra's trailer:

Talking about the trailer, it got all the fans to experience a new never seen before, world. Along with the chemistry of the leading pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, we got to witness some amazing VFX. One of the most awaited movie spectacles of 2022 and a landmark moment in Indian cinema, Brahmāstra is a new original universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales from Indian history but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love and hope; all told using cutting edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles.

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9th, 2022, in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

