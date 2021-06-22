Ranveer Singh shares his suave look of the day in a series of candid BTS pics as he is back on set

Actor Ranveer Singh has not just returned to sets but also on social media post the unlock. The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor shared a series of candid photos that left fans in awe of his look.

Actor is back in the headlines after a few weeks of being away from work due to the COVID 19 second wave. The Gully Boy actor recently resumed work and was snapped making his way to the sets of his upcoming project that is kept under wraps. Amid this, on Tuesday, Ranveer shared an update from the sets and left fans gushing over him. The handsome star not only reported back to work but also began sharing photos from the sets. His recent photos give us a glimpse of his stylish look.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Ranveer shared a series of candid behind-the-scenes photos while shooting what appeared to be the set of a theatre. In the photos, the actor is seen clad in a white and blue striped suit and his hair seems to be all grown and long. The actor looked quite handsome in the formal look as he seemed busy reading script, walking around and sitting pensively amid the shoot. While he did not caption the photos, the actor surely intrigued fans as they could not stop gushing over his look.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the actor's photos from Monday clicked by the paparazzi as he reported back to sets went viral on social media. It had been a while since Ranveer shared an update on his Instagram handle as well. Hence, his fans are excited to see him back in action.

Last week, Ranveer was also snapped at Zoya Akhtar's house with and it left fans wondering if any project is in the pipeline. However, no official announcements have been made yet. On the work front, Ranveer is waiting for the release of his films like '83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The actor also is a part of Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Credits :Ranveer Singh Instagram

