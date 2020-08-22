Ranveer Singh shares a jaw dropping picture of himself that set the internet on fire
Ranveer Singh is quite an avid social media user since of late. The actor often takes to his respective social media account and shares pictures and videos of himself along with throwback posts as well. The actor also used to often go live and interact with his fans. He has managed to capture the attention of many with each picture of himself. And that’s exactly what happened with his latest jaw-dropping picture that Ranveer uploaded recently.
Most recently, taking to his Instagram account, the actor uploaded a stunning picture of himself starring into the distance. Ranveer can be seen looking all dapper wearing on a suit, and giving a sharp look as he stares outside the window. But what stands out is his reflection on the window that makes it seem like he’s starring back at you. He captioned his post with a yin and yang emoticon. This post of the actors has set the internet on fire and fans showered his post with comments and fire emoticons. Barely an hour after he uploaded the picture, it already gained around 136k likes on Instagram.
Here is Ranveer Singh's Instagram post:
Earlier when Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, Ranveer took to his Instagram account and penned a heartfelt post along with a series of throwback pictures with the famed cricketer. Meanwhile, on a professional front, the actor will be next be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film has been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic caused by COVID-19.
Anonymous 29 minutes ago
Best looking man with Deepika.. Onscreen & Offscreen.
Anonymous 29 minutes ago
Ek number....
Anonymous 30 minutes ago
Ranveer <3
Anonymous 30 minutes ago
Ranveer's face is soooo handsome.
Anonymous 30 minutes ago
He's hot sexy and cute. #Amazingggg...!
Anonymous 30 minutes ago
Oooohhh damnnn.. So hot.. Deepika is so lucky to have him.
Anonymous 31 minutes ago
Hottie
Anonymous 45 minutes ago
Golden days r over ranveer
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Ranveer has a verrry irritating face.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Him and his evil wife are a match made in heaven
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Evil kalmooha