  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ranveer Singh shares a jaw dropping picture of himself that set the internet on fire

Ranveer Singh who is an avid social media user, uploaded a new picture of himself, and you wouldn’t want to miss it.
20681 reads Mumbai
News,Ranveer SinghRanveer Singh shares a jaw dropping picture of himself that set the internet on fire

Ranveer Singh is quite an avid social media user since of late. The actor often takes to his respective social media account and shares pictures and videos of himself along with throwback posts as well. The actor also used to often go live and interact with his fans. He has managed to capture the attention of many with each picture of himself. And that’s exactly what happened with his latest jaw-dropping picture that Ranveer uploaded recently. 

Most recently, taking to his Instagram account, the actor uploaded a stunning picture of himself starring into the distance. Ranveer can be seen looking all dapper wearing on a suit, and giving a sharp look as he stares outside the window. But what stands out is his reflection on the window that makes it seem like he’s starring back at you. He captioned his post with a yin and yang emoticon. This post of the actors has set the internet on fire and fans showered his post with comments and fire emoticons. Barely an hour after he uploaded the picture, it already gained around 136k likes on Instagram. 

Here is Ranveer Singh's Instagram post: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Earlier when Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, Ranveer took to his Instagram account and penned a heartfelt post along with a series of throwback pictures with the famed cricketer. Meanwhile, on a professional front, the actor will be next be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film has been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic caused by COVID-19. 

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh flaunts his bulked up biceps in an intense PHOTO and leaves Tiger Shroff stunned

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Anonymous 29 minutes ago

Best looking man with Deepika.. Onscreen & Offscreen.

Anonymous 29 minutes ago

Ek number....

Anonymous 30 minutes ago

Ranveer <3

Anonymous 30 minutes ago

Ranveer's face is soooo handsome.

Anonymous 30 minutes ago

He's hot sexy and cute. #Amazingggg...!

Anonymous 30 minutes ago

Oooohhh damnnn.. So hot.. Deepika is so lucky to have him.

Anonymous 31 minutes ago

Hottie

Anonymous 45 minutes ago

Golden days r over ranveer

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Ranveer has a verrry irritating face.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Him and his evil wife are a match made in heaven

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Evil kalmooha

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement