Ranveer Singh shares a jaw dropping picture of himself that set the internet on fire

Ranveer Singh who is an avid social media user, uploaded a new picture of himself, and you wouldn't want to miss it.

is quite an avid social media user since of late. The actor often takes to his respective social media account and shares pictures and videos of himself along with throwback posts as well. The actor also used to often go live and interact with his fans. He has managed to capture the attention of many with each picture of himself. And that’s exactly what happened with his latest jaw-dropping picture that Ranveer uploaded recently.

Most recently, taking to his Instagram account, the actor uploaded a stunning picture of himself starring into the distance. Ranveer can be seen looking all dapper wearing on a suit, and giving a sharp look as he stares outside the window. But what stands out is his reflection on the window that makes it seem like he’s starring back at you. He captioned his post with a yin and yang emoticon. This post of the actors has set the internet on fire and fans showered his post with comments and fire emoticons. Barely an hour after he uploaded the picture, it already gained around 136k likes on Instagram.

Here is Ranveer Singh's Instagram post:

Earlier when Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, Ranveer took to his Instagram account and penned a heartfelt post along with a series of throwback pictures with the famed cricketer. Meanwhile, on a professional front, the actor will be next be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film has been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic caused by COVID-19.

