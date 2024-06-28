Ranveer Singh shares 'lovely memories' with Oprah Winfrey, but there's more to it than what you see

Actor Ranveer Singh often steals the limelight for his quirky fashion sense and PDA moments with his wife, Deepika Padukone. Ranveer, who is expecting his first child with Deepika, is being spotted with her on various outings in public these days.

Amidst this, the father-to-be recently left us all in splits as he showcased his editing skills on social media.

Is Ranveer Singh feeling FOMO?

On Thursday (June 27), Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share a picture in which he can be seen happily posing with America's iconic host and television producer Oprah Winfrey. Photographer Rohan Shrestha is also featured in it.

In the picture, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor is holding Oprah's arm. All of them are flashing their smiles.

While you keep scratching your head to understand if it happened in real, the picture in discussion is photoshopped.

Ranveer edited his face in the original picture featuring Oprah Winfrey and Rohan Shrestha.

"Lovely memories...Oprah and I with the icon, Rohan Shrestha," the actor wrote.

Check out the screenshot of his Instagram story here:

Ranveer Singh returned from London with wife Deepika Padukone

On June 20, Ranveer Singh flew to London with his wife Deepika Padukone. The couple recently returned to Mumbai after spending quality time in the city. During their visit, they were spotted outside a cafe in London.

A video featuring the soon-to-be parents had surfaced on social media in which Ranveer held his pregnant wife's hand while stepping out of the cafe.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's work fronts

Ranveer Singh made his Bollywood debut with Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010. He has also worked in films like Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy, to name a few. He was last seen in Karan Johar's directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023). His upcoming movies include Don 3 and Shaktimaan.

Deepika Padukone entered the film industry with Farah Khan's 2007 film, Om Shanti Om. Her notable movies are Piku, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Chennai Express.

Ranveer and Deepika's upcoming collaboration will be in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. They have previously worked together in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat.

