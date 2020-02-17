Ranveer Singh shares a PHOTO of wifey Deepika Padukone holding the Filmfare trophy & it is all things cute

The picture is surely melting a million hearts, as it shows Deepika holding on to the trophy and Ranveer captioned the picture saying my little lady met my Black lady.

The Bollywood superstar won the Best Actor award for Gully Boy at the recently concluded Filmfare awards. The Bajirao Mastani actor was seen full of energy during the award ceremony. Ranveer Singh looked very bit dapper and suave in his black suit. Ranveer shared some fun pictures of him posing in all black look. The fans went gaga over Ranveer Singh suited look. Now, the actor Padmaavat has shared a sweet picture of wife holding Ranveer Singh's Best Actor Filmfare trophy and is all smiles. The picture is surely melting a million hearts, as it shows Deepika holding on to the trophy, and Ranveer captioned the picture saying my little lady met my Black lady.

Previously, the Chhapaak actress reportedly said that Ranveer and starrer Gully Boy's win at the Filmfare awards was historic. The Bollywood actor, Ranveer Singh has been giving out terrific performances in his films. The fans and film audiences always look forward to Ranveer Singh's films, as they know he is among the most versatile actors in the Bollywood industry. On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen next in the film called '83. The film is helmed by Kabir Khan and is a biopic on the World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev.

The film's team was shooting in the United Kingdom and the fans could not stop talking about the actor's look in the film. The first look of the film has already got the fans and audience members very curious. After Gully Boy's historic wins at Filmfare awards, the fans have a lot of expectations from Ranveer.

