Ranveer Singh shares photos of Deepika's dad Prakash Padukone, says 'he changed the fate of Badminton forever'

Bollywood actor shared a throwback picture of wife Deepika's father Prakash Padukone on his Instagram account. The Simmba actor wrote in his post that 40 years ago Prakash Padukone changed the fate of Badminton forever by winning the All England Championship in London. The championship was held at Wembley Arena in London. The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actor further writes in his Instagram account that Prakash Padukone by winning the All England Championship created history in Indian sports. The Bajirao Mastani actor Ranveer Singh also mentions that Prakash Padukone's win at the championship was an unprecedented and landmark victory that will continue to shine on.

The Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh recently conducted a question and answer round with his fans and followers on his official Instagram account. The Dil Dhadakne Do star Ranveer Singh was asked how he and wife are spending their quarantine time. The actor replied back saying they are eating, sleeping, exercising and most importantly, Deepika is teaching herself how to play the piano. The Band Baaja Baaraat actor also shared a stunning black and white picture of Deepika playing the piano. A picture of Deepika from a magazine cover caught the attention of the fans.

Check out the Instagram post by Ranveer Singh

The framed magazine cover was from the year 2016. Later, the Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh who will feature in the upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar also shared a picture of him with wife Deepika Padukone. The fans could not stop praising the loving picture and went gaga over it.

