Ranveer Singh shares pics from NMACC opening and it features Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra

Ranveer Singh is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He never fails to make heads turn with his fashion game. The actor stole all the limelight recently as he arrived in style for the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center. He arrived with his wife Deepika Padukone in matching outfits and we bet you would not have been able to take your eyes off them. The actor has now shared several pictures from the gala night and it also features other actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

Ranveer Singh shares photo dump from NMACC opening

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer Singh shared a couple of pictures from the NMACC opening. In the first picture, Ranveer and Deepika Padukone looked stunning as they posed for the picture. The next is a closeup of the couple. Then comes a picture of the actor from the middle of his performance. There is one picture with Priyanka Chopra where they performed together and in the last picture, we can see Shah Rukh Khan doing his iconic hand stretch pose while Ranveer and Varun Dhawan look at him.

Check out the pictures:

Ranveer Singh work front

Ranveer Singh is all set to be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. This film will be directed by Karan Johar who has taken the director’s chair after almost 7 years. The film will also star Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The stars were shooting for a song recently in Kashmir and we got to see some pictures and videos that went viral on social media.

