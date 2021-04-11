Ranveer Singh shares PICS of having a gala time with VVS Laxman; Says ‘Good times with this special gentleman’

Ranveer Singh has taken to his Instagram handle to share a few stunning pictures with former legendary Indian cricketer VVS Laxman.

is undoubtedly one of the finest actors in Bollywood. Being an avid social media user, Ranveer loves to keep his fans updated and entertained by sharing several interesting posts on social media. He is not only for his brilliant performances in films but also for his unique sartorial choices. He is one of the jovial actors in B-Town. Now today, the Ram Leela actor has taken to his Instagram handle to share a few stunning pictures with former legendary Indian cricketer VVS Laxman.

The duo has recently worked together for an ad campaign. Along with the picture, Ranveer has mentioned in the caption that he had a good time shooting with the legendary cricketer. The actor has mentioned about the banter session which happened between them on sets. In the candid still, Ranveer can be seen wearing a black t-shirt paired with black ripped jeans. On the other hand, VVS Laxman can be seen sporting a red and white-hued jersey. In the first picture, they both can be seen happily striking a pose for the camera while in the other picture, the duo can be seen interacting with each other and Laxman can be seen holding a cricket bat.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s latest post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 83, which is based on the life of former legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. will play the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia in the film. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 4, 2021. The film was supposed to release last year but got delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Apart from 83, Ranveer also has Cirkus and Jayeshbhai Jaordaar in the pipeline.

