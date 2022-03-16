Ranveer Singh shares priceless fashion advice; Reveals what he has to say to those who critique his outfits

Well, there is no doubt about the fact that Ranveer Singh is one of the most popular and promising actors in Bollywood. In the past 11 years of his career, Ranveer has showcased his potential and acting mettle with several memorable performances on the silver screen. From Lootera and Gully Boy, to Padmaavat and Dil Dhadakne Do, the actor has impressed fans with his acts time and again. However, it is not only his acting that makes him stand out but also his unique fashion choices.

Now, a few hours back, Ranveer indulged his fans in a question-and-answer session on his Instagram stories. That’s when a follower asked him, “What do you have to say to people who criticize your outfit choices?” Replying to this, the actor said, “I don’t really have anything to say”. When another fan asked him for some fashion tips, Ranveer dished out a priceless advice as he wrote, “Express Yourself !”

Ranveer Singh is known for being eccentric and experimental when it comes to his fashion game. From bold colors and quirky prints, to donning gender-bending outfits and adding unique elements to his attires, Ranveer has done it all. While some admire him for going all out and owning his style with confidence, sass, and panache, others are not too fond of his sartorial choices. Still others are seen critiquing the actor’s fashion game.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s Instagram stories:

On the work front, Ranveer will be soon seen in Jayesbhai Jordaar. He also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in the pipeline. Apart from this, he will also feature in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

