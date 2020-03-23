Ranveer Singh shares a quirky PHOTO posing as a zombie amid self quarantine break due to Coronavirus crisis

Ranveer Singh unleashes his inner zombie as he tries to showcase the aftermath of self-quarantine in a quirky post. Check out the picture.

The Coronavirus crisis has adversely hit about 188 countries in the world who are still fighting to curb the situation. Most of the people have resorted to self-quarantine and social distancing which is the call of the hour. Civilians, celebs and politicians alike have followed the same procedure as a precautionary measure to fight the outbreak of COVID 19. Numerous Bollywood celebs have opted for various ways to make the most of their self-quarantine break and shared the same on social media.

In the midst of all this, a quirky post made by has grabbed all the headlines. The Gully Boy actor is seen posing as a scary zombie with bulging eyes and messy hair in the picture. Clad in a red outfit, Ranveer really looks like a monster here! He hilariously mentions in his caption that this is how he will come out of the self-quarantine break thereby leaving us in splits.

Check out Ranveer Singh’s post below:

Just like every other Bollywood celeb, the Padmaavat actor has been quite active on social media in which he has tried to raise awareness among the masses about Coronavirus and the precautionary measures to be adopted to fight the same. A few hours back, Ranveer has shared a picture on social media in which wife can be seen learning and playing the piano as he turns a photographer for her.

Credits :Instagram

