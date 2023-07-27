Ranveer Singh shares Ranbir Kapoor's THIS 'appreciative' review on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani performance

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh is all set to release in one day. The lead actors are busy promoting their upcoming film in different cities of the country. The trailer and the four tracks have already received immense praise from the fans and have created anticipation for the film. The makers of the film held a special screening a few days back and Bollywood celebrities were seen praising Karan Johar's directorial. Amid this, Alia and Ranveer went to Chandigarh recently to promote their film. During the event, Ranveer shared Ranbir Kapoor's priceless review of his Rocky character.

Ranveer Singh shares Ranbir Kapoor's THIS 'appreciative' review on RRKPK performance

During the movie promotion, Ranveer Singh shared Ranbir Kapoor's honest review of his Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani performance.

Ranveer said, "The other day Ranbir saw our film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with us, it was so lovely to hear from somebody whose craft I admire so much. He was like ‘It’s not that you’ve played Delhi guy before but there was absolutely no similarity’. Ranbir was really appreciative."

Celebrities' reviews of RRKPK

After the special screening of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, many celebrities took to Instagram to share their views on the film. They were impressed with the performances of the lead stars Ranveer and Alia as well as the supporting cast.

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan wrote, “One full fat entertainer coming your way this Friday full of surprises and fabulous performances by all! Rocky rocks and Rani dazzles! Do not miss (heart emojis).”

Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “#rockyaurranikipremkahani is so much fun!!! Total and complete family entertainer. So proud of my brother @karanjohar he’s back to doing what he does best! Family entertainment. Go one, go all this Friday with your families and watch. The entire cast is wonderful. Congratulations!!! @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh @aapkadharam @azmishabana18 #jayabachchan and all the rest of the beautiful cast and crew.”

Others like Malaika Arora, Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, and many more praised the upcoming movie.

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is set to hit theaters on July 28, 2023.

