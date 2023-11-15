Ranveer Singh shares romantic vacay PIC with Deepika Padukone celebrating 5 years of togetherness; fans react

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved couples in B-town. On November 14, they completed 5 years of togetherness. To mark this special occasion, Ranveer took to his social media account and shared a romantic picture with his wife and actress Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary

A while ago, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram and shared a lovely picture with his wife Deepika Padukone as they celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary.

The couple celebrated their special day in Brussels. In the picture, Deepika can be seen planting a kiss on Ranveer's cheek. Both of them wore warm clothes and clicked the photo with a river in the background.

Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "5 of (infinite sign)! @deepikapadukone (red hearts)." Take a look:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as Ranveer posted the picture on his social media account, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "The beat the beat of my soul." Another commented, "My love you." "all love," shared a third fan. "And unconditional love for the two of you," wrote a fourth fan. Others were also seen dropping congratulatory messages followed by red hearts.

On the other hand, a fan posted a picture of Ranveer and Deepika from behind spending time together inside a salon in Brussels on Twitter yesterday. The couple is currently vacationing in the capital of Belgium.

DeepVeer tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Lake Como, Italy, in the presence of their friends and family.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s work front

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to share the screen in Singham Again, a cop movie directed by Rohit Shetty. The film also casts Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and more. It will be released on August 15, 2024.

On the other hand, Ranveer is gearing up for Don 3, while Deepika is set to be seen in the much-anticipated movie, Fighter along side Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Fighter will be released on January 25, 2024.

