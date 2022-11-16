Ranveer Singh shares SHOCKING casting couch experience during his struggling days in the industry

Ranveer Singh is one of the most talented actors in the film industry currently. The actor made his Bollywood debut in Maneesh Sharma's 2010 film, Band Baaja Baaraat with Anushka Sharma in the lead. Ever since he has proved his acting skills and also starred in many movies like Lootera, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Gully Boy, and Simmba among others. Recently, the actor recalled his shocking casting couch experience during his struggling days in the industry.

Ranveer recently attended the 19th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival, where he received the Etoile d'Or award. During a media interaction, he said: "This guy calls me to this seedy place and is like, 'Are you a hard worker, or a smart worker?'. I didn't consider myself to be smart, so I said: 'I think I'm a hard worker.' He was like, 'Darling, be smart, be sexy'. I had all those kinds of experiences during those three-and-a-half years, and I think it was that period that makes me value the opportunities I have now," quoted Deadline.

Ranveer Singh's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which starred Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah. Next, Ranveer also has several projects in the pipeline including Rohit Shetty's next directorial film Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma. It is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on 23 December 2022. Cirkus is loosely based on the 1982 Hindi film Angoor.

Apart from this, Ranveer also has Karan Johar's romantic-comedy film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 28th April 2023. The actor will also be seen in director Shankar's next, which is the official remake of the 2005 Tamil blockbuster film Anniyan starring Vikram and Sadha.