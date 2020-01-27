Ranveer Singh shares unmissable glimpses from the poster launch event of '83; Watch VIDEO

'83 actor Ranveer Singh has recently shared a few glimpses from the grand poster launch event of the movie. Check out the video.

The upcoming sports drama ’83 has been the talk of the town ever since its inception and the reasons are quite obvious. It also happens to be one of the most awaited and anticipated movies of the year. Recently, the star cast and crew of the movie headed to Chennai for the poster launch much to the excitement of the fans. Attending the event were the likes of some eminent personalities like South superstar Kamal Haasan and legendary cricketer Kapil Dev.

Recently, who portrays the role of Kapil Dev in ’83 has shared a few glimpses of the grand poster launch event of the movie. Right from arriving at the airport to having fun with his fellow star cast, the Gully Boy actor has embedded almost everything in the video. And we cannot definitely miss the moments in which Ranveer is interacting with Kamal Haasan or the one in which Kapil Dev gets excited as the poster is unveiled.

Check out the video shared by Ranveer Singh below:

Talking about ’83, apart from Ranveer Singh it also features as his on – screen wife, Saqib Saleem, Boman Irani, Sahil Khattar, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk and Jiiva in pivotal roles. The movie has been directed by Kabir Khan and co – produced by Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala. The music for the movie has been composed by Pritam. It is scheduled to be released on April 10, 2020.

