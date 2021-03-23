Ranveer Singh shells out cool vibes in a turtleneck tee with a cap & shades as he clicks a car selfie

Ranveer Singh took to social media to share a cool selfie as he went out for a drive in the city. The handsome star once again left fans gushing over his cool style.

Despite being swamped with work, if there is one actor in Bollywood who never fails to treat his fans with glimpses from his life, it is . The Gully Boy actor keeps sharing photos from his daily life on social media and whenever he heads out in the city, he manages to drop a cool car selfie with the song that he is currently hooked to. Keeping up with the tradition, Ranveer did the same recently and shared a photo on his social media handle.

Taking to his Instagram story, Ranveer dropped a photo in which he is seen enjoying himself in the car on the song Butterfly Effect by Travis Scott. In the photo, he is seen flaunting his casual and cool OOTD as he went out and about in town. Ranveer is seen clad in a grey hoodie over a turtleneck blue tee. Along with it, he teamed up a cool blue cap and a pair of white sunglasses to complete his look. We also get to see Ranveer's diamond studs in the frame.

Seeing the photo, fans could not stop gushing over their favourite star. Not just this, many fan clubs shared Ranveer's photo on social media.

On the work front, Ranveer is currently shooting with Rohit Shetty for Cirkus. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandeẓ. Besides this, Ranveer also has '83 with . The film was postponed for release this year as in 2020 there was a shutdown due to COVID 19. Now, the film will release on June 4, 2021. Not just this, Ranveer also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar with director Divyang Thakkar. It is produced by YRF.

