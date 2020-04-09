Ranveer Singh shells out fitspiration as he interacts with fans during his home workout session; WATCH

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83 opposite Deepika Padukone and due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the film’s release has been postponed.

Well, just like all of us, celebs, too, are enjoying their quarantine period at home, and while some are cooking up a storm in their kitchen, others are indulging in household chores like cleaning, washing utensils and other sorts of things. Now, if we talk about and , the two have been working out together and also, eating midnight desserts. Not just this, wifey Deepika has turned into a home chef as she has been massively cooking for Ranveer, and in the actors words, spoiling him rotten.

Now today, we got our hands on a video which has Ranveer Singh go live while working out at his home and during the live, Ranveer Singh, flashing his beefed up look and man bun, is seen telling his fans to stay indoors and stay safe. In the said video, Ranveer says, “I hope all of you are safe and are enjoying your time at home, and make the most of it. Stay fit stay focused,” and all through the live, this Gully Boy was brimming with energy and seeing the video, even we wanted to get up and do some cardio. Yesterday, Ranveer Singh took to social media to share an image in which a fan has turned Ranveer and Deepika into Disney cartoons- Mickey and Minnie Mouse respectively and seen with a big tummy, Ranveer is seen holding a ladle in the picture while Deepika Padukone is seen with a salt-and-pepper shaker. Alongside the photo, The 'Padmaavat' wrote, "Dil ka raasta pet se hoke jaata hai."

Also, during a recent interview, Deepika Padukone revealed that Ranveer Singh often complains about her on their family WhatsApp group because recently, Deepika had sprained her back while cleaning and before going to the gym, Ranveer had told Deepika to take rest and when Ranveer gave a surprise visit to Deepika in 15 minutes, he got mad at her when he saw that Deepika was again up to some cleaning. On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83 opposite Deepika Padukone and due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the films release has been postponed.

