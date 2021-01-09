Ranveer Singh shells out weekend fitspiration as he flaunts his ripped muscles in a gym selfie; Take a look

Ranveer Singh is among the popular stars who often take fans inside their workout sessions. Recently, the Gully Boy star left fans awestruck by his toned muscles in a photo from his gym session.

Among the many stars who love to give fans a glimpse of their workout sessions at the gym, is the one who enjoys a massive fan base. The Gully Boy star often takes fans inside his workout at the gym when he heads to sweat it out via social media. From doing an Instagram live while walking on the treadmill to sharing sweaty selfies, Ranveer sure knows how to send the internet into a meltdown. And now, on the weekend, the actor shared yet another inspiring selfie that will prompt you to hit the gym.

Taking to his Instagram story, Ranveer shared a photo in which he is seen flaunting his toned and ripped muscles while sweating it out at the gym. In the picture, we can see him clad in a black vest while he works out. He teamed it up with a yellow mask, red oversized shades and a cool black cap. The actor smiled as he clicked the photo and shared it on his Instagram handle with his fans. With it, surely the actor kicked off his weekend on a healthy note.

Meanwhile, recently, conducted an AMA session on social media where she was asked to share a photo of the people she is the closest to. The actress dropped two endearing photos with her sister Anisha Padukone and husband Ranveer and shared how she is closest to them. On the work front, Ranveer will be seen next in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is helmed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Maneesh Sharma and Yash Raj Films. Besides this, Ranveer also as Cirkus with Rohit Shetty and '83 with Kabir Khan.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's selfie:

