  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ranveer Singh shells out weekend fitspiration as he flaunts his ripped muscles in a gym selfie; Take a look

Ranveer Singh is among the popular stars who often take fans inside their workout sessions. Recently, the Gully Boy star left fans awestruck by his toned muscles in a photo from his gym session.
32006 reads Mumbai
Ranveer Singh muscles in gym selfieRanveer Singh shells out weekend fitspiration as he flaunts his ripped muscles in a gym selfie; Take a look
  • 6
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Among the many stars who love to give fans a glimpse of their workout sessions at the gym, Ranveer Singh is the one who enjoys a massive fan base. The Gully Boy star often takes fans inside his workout at the gym when he heads to sweat it out via social media. From doing an Instagram live while walking on the treadmill to sharing sweaty selfies, Ranveer sure knows how to send the internet into a meltdown. And now, on the weekend, the actor shared yet another inspiring selfie that will prompt you to hit the gym.

Taking to his Instagram story, Ranveer shared a photo in which he is seen flaunting his toned and ripped muscles while sweating it out at the gym. In the picture, we can see him clad in a black vest while he works out. He teamed it up with a yellow mask, red oversized shades and a cool black cap. The actor smiled as he clicked the photo and shared it on his Instagram handle with his fans. With it, surely the actor kicked off his weekend on a healthy note.

Meanwhile, recently, Deepika Padukone conducted an AMA session on social media where she was asked to share a photo of the people she is the closest to. The actress dropped two endearing photos with her sister Anisha Padukone and husband Ranveer and shared how she is closest to them. On the work front, Ranveer will be seen next in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is helmed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Maneesh Sharma and Yash Raj Films. Besides this, Ranveer also as Cirkus with Rohit Shetty and '83 with Kabir Khan. 

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's selfie:

Also Read|Ranveer Singh & Anisha Padukone are people Deepika Padukone is closest to; Actress shares endearing proofs

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Ranveer Singh Instagram

You may like these
Ranveer Singh & Anisha Padukone are people Deepika Padukone is closest to; Actress shares endearing proofs
Karan Johar calls Yash & Roohi 'baby rappers' of his house; Ranveer Singh, Malaika Arora drop comments
Ranveer Singh thanks 'Colossus of a Captain' Kapil Dev on his birthday with an inspiring '83 video; WATCH
Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh gush over newlyweds Ali Abbas Zafar & Alicia; Director pursued her for 2 years
Deepika Padukone rocks a smoky eye as she snaps picture perfect birthday selfie & flaunts her flawless makeup
PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh celebrate her birthday with the paps; Duo cuts cake with media
Anonymous 25 minutes ago

His cute smile.

Anonymous 26 minutes ago

Ranveer <3

Anonymous 2 hours ago

he has mental issues

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Kangana is a female so u shud use SHE

Anonymous 2 hours ago

one ugly boot licker.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Of BJP is Kangana. Sentence complete kia kro