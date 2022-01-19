Ranveer Singh shines bright like a diamond in black suit, impressed fans say 'Baba kya lag rahe ho'
Among the stylish icons in Bollywood, Ranveer Singh is known to be one of the most experimental stars. And while he loves to experiment, many times, his looks tend to leave fans impressed. Speaking of this, on Wednesday, Ranveer left fans gushing as he dropped new photos in a handsome and shiny look in a snazzy suit. His stylish look in the shimmery formal look managed to blow away many of his ardent fans and the comment section proved it.
Credits: Ranveer Singh Instagram
